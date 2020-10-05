Details regarding the process to fill WCPS Board of Education vacancy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The process to fill the Washington County Public Schools Board of Education vacant seat will begin after the school board accepts Jacqueline Fischer’s resignation at their meeting Tuesday evening.

There will be a Washington County School Board nominating commission containing six voting members. The seventh member, the Commission Chairman, will be appointed by the County Commissioners. Thirty days after the vacancy occurs, the Commission will provide three nominees to the County Commissioners for consideration.

“The elected board under the leadership of Melissa Williams our president was on top of this from the very beginning once it was found out and discovered,” said Stan Stouffer Vice President Board of Education.

After the three nominees are submitted, the County Commissioners must select an individual to fill the vacancy.

For more information, you can visit.