Dermatology office in Hagerstown reopens with precautions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After two months of being closed, Hagerstown Dermatology and Skincare is now reopened.

Certified Nurse Practitioner Johanna Frangmeyer said she is excited to reopen her office to the public, but also said she wants her clients to understand the new protocols when they make their appointments. These new protocols include:

No more than 12 patients a day will be seen

Patients must wait in their cars and call the office upon arrival

Patients will have their temperatures taken before being seen

Patients must make appointments at least 1 -2 months ahead

“It’s really taking a toll on how we see our patients, we’re being more careful, and our patients are required to wear their mask when they come into the office, so it’s a big change, but at least now we’re able to see our patients so thats a good thing,” said Frangmeyer.

Frangmeyer said although this is a challenging time, she wants to ensure the wellbeing of her patients. She hopes to continue seeing her patients and to give her clients the service they deserve, so one day she can finally fill the waiting room and shake her clients hands.

