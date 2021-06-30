Deputy who killed man in Gaithersburg will not be charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office stated Deputy Frank Pruitt killing 52-year-old Kevin Costlow was “reasonable under the circumstances.”

“Officer Pruitt gave commands to stop, officer Pruitt asked him to drop the weapon, Officer Pruitt gave commands even while he himself was being physically attacked,” Richard H. Gibson, Jr. State’s Attorney for Howard County said.

It all began with 911 calls regarding a person driving erratically and striking multiple vehicles. Costlow then crashed and exited the vehicle and began to attack Deputy Pruitt, hitting him with a large piece of wood on his head and neck. The deputy first attempted to deploy his taser, but when the attack continued, Pruitt shot Costlow 12 times.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says they completed a thorough investigation including 16 witness statements, two civilian cellphone videos, and firearm reports. And although family members of Costlow’s said he was struggling with mental health issues, the autopsy report didn’t find anything in his system that explains his behavior.

We also reached out to Costlow’s lawyer and Montgomery County Police Department but did not receive any further statements.