Deputies find missing person with the help of Project Lifesaver system

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Project Lifesaver, is an organization that helps caregivers track missing people with intellectual disabilities such as autism, Alzheimer’s or Down syndrome. The organization provides devices that help locate missing people swiftly.

On Nov. 21, 2021, the city Frederick Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office partnered up to locate a missing autistic teen who was issued a Project Lifesaver ankle monitor.

Thanks to the monitor, Deputies Amber Owens and Dustin Turner, who are trained in Project Lifesaver, found the teen in less than an hour.

Those involved in Project Lifesaver wear a tiny monitor that sends out a signal which can be tracked by law enforcement to help find missing people.

“I am very proud of these two school resource officers for coming in off duty and using what they were trained on to help in finding this missing critical teen,” said Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO School Resource Officer commander and Project Lifesaver lead.