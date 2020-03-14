DEPUTIES: Cumberland man arrested after barricading self in room

Allegany County deputies arrested a Cumberland man after he barricaded himself in his bedroom when authorities came to his home.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office confirms it initially responded to call for an “out of control subject” in a home on Pershing St in Cumberland.

The caller alleged 23-year-old Travis Thompson made threats to family members in the home.

Deputies say when they arrived, Thompson became hostile and started throwing things at them before he barricaded himself in his room

He allegedly told authorities he had weapons and threatened to kill them.

After two hours, negotiators were able to get Thompson to surrender and get out of his room.

A statement from the ACSO says, “Thompson is currently being held on a temporary commitment pending representation by his lawyer.”