Deputies actively searching for suspect in Frederick County, Md. burglary

WOODSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County, Md. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect at large after an alleged burglary in the Woodsboro area Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, FCSO deputies were called to the scene of a residential burglary on the 11,700-block of LeGore Bridge Road in Woodsboro, Md.

Deputies are searching for 22-year-old Emmet Padraig McCarthy. He is described as 6-feet-tall and 210 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says he should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 and avoid contact at all costs.