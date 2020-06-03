Depression and anxiety due to COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 has brought many challenges into people’s lives, but some say the biggest challenge is handling their mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis have negatively affected many people’s mental health. In a recent study, 45 percent of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over the virus.

Anna Krampetz is a resident in Hagerstown. She is an advocate for mental health who struggles with anxiety and depression. She says when the pandemic began it put her in a horrible place mentally, and she felt hopeless.

“It just feels like extreme despair and hopelessness, it feels like in that, moment when you’re in crisis mode, you’re in the eye of the tornado and you can’t see anything else going on around you.”

With jobs, loved ones, and a sense of normalcy being taken away, many people have been suffering silently.

Krampetz says it’s important to reach out and ask for help. Although social distancing can be challenging, you can still contact many people for emotional support.

Mental health professionals urge the public to reach out and seek help if you need it.

