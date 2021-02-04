Dentist urge parents to ensure their child’s dental hygiene is properly cared for

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month where dentists urge parents to keep up with their child’s dental health.

However, since the pandemic began many dentists are seeing a decline and they want parents to know dental hygiene is crucial for kids even toddlers.

Maryland dentists fear there will be a wave of post-pandemic dental problems, such as COVID cavities. Experts say dental appointments are declining–putting children’s dental health at risk.

Data from Next Smile Dental shows 3 in 5 parents admit their kids have been consuming more sugary things like juice and soda, which can lead to poor dental health.

Experts say dental hygiene should start as early as 1- years old, and parents should ensure their children are brushing daily, and going to appointments to ensure their dental health is up to date because there can be a serious risk if dental problems go untreated.

Experts say you should brush your baby’s or toddler’s teeth with a small amount of fluoride toothpaste and for kids ages six and up Colgate kids 2in1 toothpaste, which combines toothpaste and mouthwash in one formula can work well for that age group.