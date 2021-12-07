Democratic majority in Maryland General Assembly stands behind its version of new congressional map

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — They are spending the week at the state capital to decide how Maryland’s eight congressional districts should be drawn.

And already the Democratic super-majority of the General Assembly has rejected a veto by Republican Governor Larry Hogan to go with a citizens’ commission map. At issue is largely the eastern shore district of Republican U.S. Representative Andy Harris. The Democrats have a map that makes the district somewhat more competitive by drawing in some territory from Anne Arundel County across the Chesapeake Bay.

The seat of Democrat U.S. Representative David Trone was spared some tweaking of the lines that might make him, perhaps, more vulnerable in next year’s election. Western Maryland Delegate Mike McKay isn’t happy about the majority party exercising its political muscle.

“You know, the governor with his commission put out a really really good, fair transparent map,” said McKay.

Delegate McKay, a Republican, is from Cumberland where he owns a small business. He is a candidate next year for the Maryland State Senate in a district which will include both Allegany and Washington counties.