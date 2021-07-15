Delta COVID-19 variant found in Allegany County

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Allegany County Health Department has confirmed there is at least one case of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant in Allegany County.

In a press release, the Allegany County Health Department explained the Maryland Public Health Laboratory conducts RNA or ribonucleic acid sequencing on COVID-19 case specimens from across the state. This sequence testing revealed the variant in an Allegany County specimen.

ACHD spokesperson Brenda Caldwell highlighted the presence of the delta variant in Allegany County “underscores the importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID.”

“The good news is that studies show that all three available vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – do provide protection against the delta variant and help to prevent hospitalizations and deaths,” Caldwell explained.

The press release also stated the World Health Organization, as well as the CDC, are concerned with the delta variant of COVID-19 because it spreads more quickly and easily than other known variants of the disease. According to ACHD, the delta variant now accounts for about 58% of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States, up from just 3% in late May. The variant was first detected in the U.S. in March and is now present in all 50 states.

The CDC reports that the delta variant has been found to be particularly dangerous to those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and preliminary data indicate that it may increase the risk of hospitalization.

The Allegany County Health Department will hold two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex on Wednesday, July 21. From 9 a.m. to noon both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines will be offered for those age 18 and older. On the same day, from 1 to 4 p.m., a Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic will be held for those age 12 and older.

Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to be vaccinated.