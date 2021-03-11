Delegate Neil Parrott calling for signature verification in Maryland voting process

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — While the 2020 elections are in the history books, some are still calling for reform to protect the integrity of the ballots we cast.

At the Maryland State Capitol, Washington County Republican Delegate Neil Parrott has a bill to equip every election board in the state with hi-tech software to validate a voter’s signature. The technology is no different, Parrott said, from what a bank would use to compare a signature on a check or other financial document for a match.

“We want to make sure, we just want to validate,” Parrott explained. “Is it the right person who says they’re voting is actually voting? I think it’s very, very important. We need to have confidence in elections and right now so many people don’t.”

Delegate Parrott says 31 states and the District of Columbia already have a system in place for signature verification.