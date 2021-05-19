Delegate Jesse Pippy planning run for State Senate seat to be vacated by Sen. Michael Hough

Frederick & Carroll County Delegate Jesse Pippy plans to seek the State Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Michael Hough, candidate for Frederick County executive next year.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Some early political jockeying is in the works for the 2022 Maryland elections.

Frederick County State Senator Michael Hough has decided to run for county executive next year. Republican Delegate Jesse Pippy intends to run to fill his legislative seat. Pippy is completing his law school studies at the University of Maryland, chairs the Frederick County delegation to Annapolis and serves on the House Economic Matters Committee.

“The constituents expect results in Frederick and Carroll County,” says Pippy. “We’ve proven over the past 3 years to be an effective legislator, and we’re going to deliver those results.”

Senator Hough will be surrendering his leadership role in the General Assembly. He was chosen by his colleagues to be the assistant minority leader at the beginning of this session.