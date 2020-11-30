Delegate Cox announces appeal in COVID-19 restriction lawsuit

The lawsuit was dismissed last week by U.S. District Court Judge

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) – Maryland Delegate Dan Cox has announced the appeal of a lawsuit against Governor Larry Hogan’s COVID-19 restrictions after a federal judge dismissed the case.

The lawsuit was dismissed last week by U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake saying the complaint does not outweigh the Governor’s duty to protect public health.

In a statement from Cox on Thursday, he referenced the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that COVID-19 restrictions in new york against churches were unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court last night ruled that such actions are unconstitutional and would immediately be stricken,” The statement read. “We therefore remain confident that our case demonstrates strength and that Marylanders will achieve freedom once again very soon…”

When contacted for comment, Governor Hogan’s Communications Director Michael Ricci said they believe the ruling will stand.

“One respected federal judge has already concluded that governor hogan’s actions are constitutional, reasonable, and science-based. We are confident that the appellate court will agree,” Ricci said. “It is disappointing, though, that taxpayer resources must be diverted to defending against frivolous litigation in the middle of a genuine public health crisis.”