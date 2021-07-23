Delegate Brooke Lierman visits Frederick

Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore City) is fighting for Maryland to make a commitment to transportation since so many essential workers this past year have depended upon it.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland general assembly came to the aid of communities struggling over the past year. Rolling into the weekend, members of the House of Delegates were in Frederick to take the pulse of the region.

”You have an opportunity now and in a post-pandemic Maryland to make sure that we’re working to bring resources from the federal government into the state of Maryland and including Frederick County,” said Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore City).

Delegate Lierman — alongside her House of Delegates colleague from Frederick, Karen Lewis Young — is putting transportation and the environment at the top of the list of priorities.

“We’ve had a number of people from the community, talk about their projects and their ideas for how to have a more sustainable environmental program in our community,” said Young (D).

Hearing from other communities across Maryland will help state leaders in Annapolis with programs to assist localities.

”We see a little bit of a culture shift around our communities, people are kind of re-engaging with their neighbors on a deeper level just because of available time in their neighborhoods and connecting to where their food comes from and where their waste goes in their community and all those things connect back to us and the work that we do here,” said Philip Westcott, the founder of Key City Compost.