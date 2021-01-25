Delegate Brooke Lierman pushing for Maryland state budget focused on helping with pandemic recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — With the Maryland General Assembly starting to rework Governor Larry Hogan’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, some lawmakers are calling for immediate funding to help those financially hard hit by the pandemic.

While the spending plan includes funding for education, public safety and infrastructure, some in the House of Delegates are calling for spending that can keep families from being evicted or having their utilities shut off. Delegate Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) is building a coalition to make that the priority.

“We need to make sure we’re helping people with their rental payments, to make sure that we’re keeping folks housed, helping our small business that have been suffering,” said Lierman “and just a variety of other things that have just gone by the wayside in the past year from unemployment and elsewhere that we have to focus on and make sure we are supporting our state.”

Lierman is a candidate for Maryland state comptroller in next year’s statewide elections and is pushing a broadband initiative to access every Maryland community.