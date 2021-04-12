Delegate Brooke Lierman makes reliable transportation a legislative priority

Delegate Brooke Lierman (D – Baltimore City) is fighting for Maryland to make a commitment to transportation since so many essential workers this past year have depended upon it.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — One bill in the Maryland legislature that might be signed into law this month would strengthen the state’s transportation system.

Baltimore City Delegate Brooke Lierman is leading an effort in the House of Delegates to address capital needs for public transit. Workers depend on public transit to commute to their jobs, and students need it to attend school and outside activities.

Transit, says Lierman, whether by rail or highway, needs to be dependable and well-maintained so commuters can reliably reach their important destinations. She says the past year has shown how important a viable transportation system is to the State of Maryland.

“We depended on our essential workers for the past year and so,” Lierman said, “so many of our essential workers depend on transit, and in order to keep up with them and in order to build a strong economy we have to have a strong transit system.”

Lierman’s bill would also extend MARC commuter rail service to Hagerstown.