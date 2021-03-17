Delegate Brooke Lierman bill would protect Maryland college athletes, help them compete with classmates for outside earnings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland legislator is pushing a bill in the House of Delegates to protect — and reward — college student athletes.

Delegate Brooke Lierman, a Baltimore City Democrat, would require colleges and universities to establish explicit health and safety protocols for athletes to prevent injury. Her proposal is named after the late Jordan McNair, the University of Maryland football player who died on the practice field in 2018 from heat exhaustion. Her bill also gives athletes the right to earn paid endorsements.

“If you’re an art student and you want to put your paintings up for sale, you can do that,” Lierman explained. “But if you’re an art student and an NCAA athlete, the NCAA says you’re not allowed to sell your art.”

Five states have already passed laws modeled after Delegate Lierman’s legislation and 35 state legislatures are considering it.