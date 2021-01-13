Delegate Brenda Thiam makes history in Maryland General Assembly

Delegate Brenda Thiam takes office as the first woman to ever serve in the General Assembly from western Maryland and the first Black Republican woman to ever serve in the House of Delegates in Maryland history.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The retirement last summer from the Maryland General Assembly of Senator Andrew Serafini (R – Washington County) set off a series of history-making appointments impacting the state and Serafini’s home county.

Serafini served 12 years in the legislature — six in the House and six in the Senate — but decided he wanted to concentrate on his business as a financial adviser and spend more time with his family. Delegate Paul Corderman (R – Washington County) was chosen by the Washington County Republican Executive Committee to fill Serafini’s seat.

To fill Corderman’s seat, the committee turned to Dr. Brenda Thiam of Hagerstown, an educator and, at the time, a candidate for Hagerstown City Council. Her selection, approved by Governor Larry Hogan who made the appointment official, marked the first time in state history a woman was part of the western Maryland delegation to Annapolis and the first time in Maryland history a Black woman has ever been seated as a Republican House of Delegates member.

Already Thiam is focused on policy. She opposes the so-called Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping education measure expected to cost billions. Thiam believes educational excellence can be achieved without such a high price tag for taxpayers.

Should she choose to seek office in her own right, Thiam will have to place her name on the ballot in 2022.