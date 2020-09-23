Delegate Brenda Thiam formally sworn in to House of Delegates in historic gubernatorial appointment

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan today officially named Hagerstown’s Brenda Thiam to fill a vacancy in the Maryland House of Delegates.

It is historic because Thiam is the first African-American Republican woman ever to serve in the House of Delegates. The 51-year-old special education teacher has won large grants for Washington County public schools to help autistic students. But she is careful about big spending programs coming out of Annapolis like the multi-billion dollar “Kirwan” education plan which the governor vetoed earlier this year.

“It’s a very lofty price tag on the back of taxpayers,” says Thiam. “For K -12 education, we need to do an overhaul of our Maryland public school system and the requirements to make sure our students are ready for post-secondary outcomes.”

Thiam fills the vacancy created when Delegate Paul Corderman was named to take Andrew Serafini’s Senate seat from Washington County. Serafini resigned this summer after 12 years in the General Assembly.

