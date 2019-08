MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — There are minor delays on I-70 westbound near the Myersville exit, prior to Harmony Road as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A WDVM reporter driving in the area reports traffic is moving but slowly.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there was a collision involving one vehicle around 4:30 p.m.

There is no other information available at this time.