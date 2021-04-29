Delaware officer dead, Maryland man facing murder charges

MARYLAND (AP) — A Delaware police officer has died of injuries he suffered after responding to a fight at a home early Sunday.

Delaware State Police say 54-year-old Delmar police corporal Keith Heacook was pronounced dead at a Baltimore hospital Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say Heacook was attacked by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a house in Delmar shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook’s head while he lay unconscious. Police say Wilkerson also attacked and seriously injured an elderly couple who lived across the street.

Governor Larry Hogan ordered U.S. and state flags in Maryland fly at half-staff in honor of Heacock.

“On behalf of all Marylanders, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Delmar Police Department, and to the loved ones of Corporal Keith Heacock, a 22-year veteran of the department who died after being assaulted in the line of duty,” said Hogan. “We owe so much to the brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.