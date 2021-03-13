Delaplaine Arts Center features student work for Youth Art Month

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County Public Schools has declared March as Youth Art Month, featuring works of art from hundreds of students.

The works will be displayed at the Delaplaine Art Center featuring over 300 various pieces from kindergarten to 12th grade.

“The arts are completely hands-on and there’s nothing that’s off-limits with what we can do, even across the screen,” FCPS Visual and Performing Arts Curriculum Specialist Kimberly Hirschmann said. “And I think it’s just been really great to see students who have found a means to express themselves.”.

Faculty also got a chance at the spotlight with an exhibit dedicated for FCPS educators.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with students who have said ‘we didn’t even realize that you could paint, that you could sculpt,’ because they’re used to seeing us as a student to teacher lense,” FCPS VPA Curriculum Specialist Susan Thomas said. “… So many students are happy to see their art teachers are artists as well as teachers.”

Delaplaine Exhibitions Manager Corey Frey said they were excited to have the center open for visitors in addition to their virtual gallery to increase accessibility.

Amongst artists, we’re all speaking sort of a visual language and that language needs to continue,” Frey said. “That language needs to cross a lot of the barriers that have been implemented.”

Youth Art Month will be featured at the Delaplaine through Sunday, March 28.