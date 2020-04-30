Del. Parrott shares local sentiments on Governor Hogan’s leadership during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has acquired quite the high profile for his leadership of Maryland’s response to the coronavirus.

As chairman of the National Governors Association he has carved out a national profile managing the pandemic. As a matter of fact, TIME magazine was out Thursday with a profile of Maryland’s chief of state. But in spite of all the attention, the challenges are mounting

The coronavirus tests kits that Maryland received from South Korea last week have not been deployed, largely because of supply shortages for nasal swabs needed to administer the tests. And with 100,000 new jobless claims filed in just the past week, the website to process those claims is crashing.

Meanwhile, state legislators like Delegate Neil Parrott (R-Washington County) are on the ground in their respective districts trying to help constituents through these unprecedented circumstances.

“I’ve had people call our office that have been on the phone with the unemployment office. One person, it was 13 hours and one person eight hours,” Parrot said. “Then they were hung up on. I mean it’s really hard. Thankfully Governor Hogan is trying to take steps to address that.”

But Delegate Parrott admits the state was caught off guard by the extent of the devastation to Maryland’s economy, with lost jobs and businesses that had to shut down. He’ll be the first to admit, no one saw this coming.

“We just weren’t prepared. That department’s not prepared to handle this number of calls and have this many people unemployed all at once,” Parrott says.

And Parrott salutes Hogan for his efforts to keep Marylanders safe. But he thinks it’s time people be allowed to go back to work.

“We need to open the economy up,” says Parrott. “Having it shut down for this long is really having an effect on people. I had one person call and say they can’t even eat. They’re wondering how they’re going to get their next meal. They have no cash coming in because they don’t have the job. The unemployment check is not there yet.”

Parrott’s advice to the governor: Let western Maryland take the lead in opening the factories and storefronts.

“Certainly regionalization would be very helpful,” says Parrott. “In Maryland, here we are in Washington County. You’ve got Washington, Allegany, Garrett counties. There are hardly any cases of the virus out here in this area right now.”

Meanwhile, Hogan ordered state flags to be flow at half-mast until sundown Sunday as a tribute to all the COVID-19 victims.