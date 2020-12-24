Decorated parking meters bring holiday joy to Frostburg

Frostburg’s parking meters are covered in decorations such as this abominable snowman, which was designed by granddaughter-grandmother duo Ella Valentine & Linda Lemmert.

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Frostburg residents and businesses came together this holiday season by decorating 79 parking meters. This is a part of their annual Storybook Holiday event that was affected by COVID-19.

Barbara Ornstein from the Children’s Literature Center at Frostburg State University said that their event usually has thousands of people in City Hall for events, crafts and more, something that wasn’t possible given social distancing guidelines this year. Another part of their event involves a scavenger hunt throughout Frostburg’s businesses.

Parking meter, or hardcore skier?

“We knew, well, we have no way to get the kids and the parents into these businesses because we’re not gonna have anything in town, so we were trying to think of another way,” Ornstein said.

Ornstein thought of the parking meter decorations after remembering seeing a few decorated meters in Berkeley Springs last year, but Frostburg’s event this year went above and beyond with the number of meters decorated.

Peggy Atkinson-Blair, the owner of P.S. Hair Design in Frostburg, helped Ornstein gather together the people for this event.

“And the creativity these people came up with. I was hoping in the beginning for some tinsel and a wreath on a meter, but it’s just been over the top,” Atkinson-Blair said.

Ornstein said that people came from out of town to see the decorations as well.

“It just came together as one, and people were so thrilled about it. People are talking about it, did you see this meter oh my gosh, and every day we would post which ones came up… and people will be running down the street to check it out,” she stated.

Atkinson-Blair said, “It feels so good to see our little community being appreciated for the talent and the heart that we have.”

“I’m tired of paying for parking.” – Whoever decorated this meter, probably.

Four prizes were given out to several decorators. Atkinson-Blair said that the community also rallied together to bring these prizes to the table, with several people walking into her hair salon and giving cash or other contributions.

“This seems to have been the spark. It’s like a Hallmark movie, it’s kind of what we needed to pull everybody together and boost spirits,” she said.

This helped bring the Christmas spirit back into town as well as give people a safe way to celebrate.

“It’s something that you could get outside, families could go outside and safely, socially distance with a mask on, walking up and down the street, and get some Christmas spirit,” Ornstein said.