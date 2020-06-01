Death of 25-year-old man in Cumberland under investigation

Police said he died from a gunshot to the back of his head, according to the autopsy results

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A 25-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in Cumberland, Maryland on Saturday, police said.

The Cumberland Police Department said it responded to a report of a deceased person around 7:19 p.m. on May 30, at a residence at Fort Cumberland Homes. Responding officers found Antonio Maurice Rollins already deceased on the kitchen floor. His autopsy report revealed that he died as a result of a gunshot to the back of the head from a small caliber firearm, according to police.

Police said “several items of a suspicious nature were seized” at the scene when they first responded. The forensic science division of Maryland State Police and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit all assisted at the scene. Police said Rollins has addresses in both Red Lion, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600, or the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500.00 for information leading to an arrest in this case.