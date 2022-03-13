PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning multiple car crash that killed a Prince George’s County man and injured another is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

In a news release, Maryland State Police said they responded to the inner loop of I-495 at Central Avenue around 3 a.m. on a call of a multivehicle crash. When police arrived, they discovered the incident was a five-vehicle collision with a person.

According to the initial investigation, a black Dodge Crossroad rear-ended a white Chevrolet Cruze in lane one. Jarryd Brown, 44, of Silver Spring, was eventually recognized as the good Samaritan who stopped his car on the shoulder to help at the accident scene. When the second collision occurred, he had exited his vehicle and was in lane two.

A gray Nissan Sentra collided with a black Dodge Crossroad in the same direction. A pedestrian, later identified as Brown, was also struck during the accident.

In a second incident, a white Chevrolet Impala driven by Rivas came to a halt in lane 3 of the Capital Beltway. Rivas, according to police, was also stopping to help. A black GMC Acadia hit the Chevrolet Impala as Rivas exited his vehicle.

The drivers of all five vehicles and the pedestrian were taken to the hosp by ambulance.

Jarryd Brown, the person who was hurt. Brown was being treated for his injuries received in the accident. He was driving a car that was not involved in the accident.

Fredys Castillo Rivas, 46, of Upper Marlboro, was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead by hospital staff. Rivas was the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala. Rivas was sent to the Baltimore Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.