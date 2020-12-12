DC Mormon Temple begins 43rd annual Festival of Lights

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) – Long lines of cars along Storybrook Drive in Kensington were seen Friday for the opening of the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Mormon temple.

This is the 43rd year of the festival with over 400,000 lights reportedly decorating the temple grounds and has seen over 100,000 people visit in past years

People were not allowed to get out of their car this year, but they could drive the entire route and listen to holiday music broadcasted on a local radio station along the way.

The Festival of Lights is free to enter and runs from 6pm – 9pm every night December 11 – December.