D.C. man main suspect in series of commercial burglaries in Bethesda

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged for committing a series of commercial burglaries in the downtown Bethesda area.

56-year-old Patrick Stanley Nichols of Washington D.C has been charged by the Montgomery County Police Department for committing 19 commercial burglaries in the downtown Bethesda area between January 4 and March 24.

Nichols is accused of stealing property from these locations:

  • Between January 4 and January 21 – eight burglaries occurred at a business located in the 7700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
  • March 5, March 7, and March 9 – business located in the 4300 block of East West Highway.
  • March 12, March 13, and March 16 – business located in the 4300 block of East West Highway (this was not the same business that was burglarized on March 5, 7, and 9).
  • March 17 – business located in the 7900 block of Norfolk Avenue.
  • March 20 – business located in the 4900 block of St. Elmo Avenue.
  • March 24 – two burglaries occurred at the same business located in the 7300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Nichols is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories