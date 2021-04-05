D.C. man main suspect in series of commercial burglaries in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged for committing a series of commercial burglaries in the downtown Bethesda area.

56-year-old Patrick Stanley Nichols of Washington D.C has been charged by the Montgomery County Police Department for committing 19 commercial burglaries in the downtown Bethesda area between January 4 and March 24.

Nichols is accused of stealing property from these locations:

Between January 4 and January 21 – eight burglaries occurred at a business located in the 7700 block of Old Georgetown Road.

March 5, March 7, and March 9 – business located in the 4300 block of East West Highway.

March 12, March 13, and March 16 – business located in the 4300 block of East West Highway (this was not the same business that was burglarized on March 5, 7, and 9).

March 17 – business located in the 7900 block of Norfolk Avenue.

March 20 – business located in the 4900 block of St. Elmo Avenue.

March 24 – two burglaries occurred at the same business located in the 7300 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Nichols is currently being held on a $3,500 bond.