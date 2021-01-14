DC man facing assault, ammunition charges after leading Montgomery County Police on chase

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged a DC man after he led police on a chase during a traffic stop in Germantown last week.

Police say on Friday, January 8, an officer watched 31-year-old Darius Trayon Jones run a steady red traffic signal at the intersection of Middlebrook Road and Waring Station Road. Police say when Jones was stopped, he could not provide a license or registration for the Nissan Altima he was driving.

Police say a check of the car’s license plates revealed that the plates did not belong to the Nissan. As police were determining the registration of the car, Jones fled.

Police pursued Jones on Middlebrook Road. Police say when Jones ran into a dead end, he turned the car around and drove directly at a police cruiser. Jones then drove off the road and struck a tree in the area of Middlebrook Road and Grassy Knoll Terrace.

Jones was not injured and was immediately arrested.

A search of the car revealed ammunition for a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition Jones was prohibited from possessing because of a prior conviction.

Jones is being held without bond and is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, possession of prohibited ammunition, and traffic-related offenses.