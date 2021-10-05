DC man arrested after police chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is in custody Tuesday after he stole a car and crashed into several other vehicles.

Demontre Satterwhite-Walker faces potential charges of motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, theft between $1500 and $25,000, rogue and vagabond charges, and multiple first-degree assault charges, as well as multiple traffic offenses.

Just before 4 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Leland Street and 46th street for a reported vehicle. The driver, who delivered food, said he left his vehicle running on the street. Police say that is when the suspect, Satterwhite-Walker, got into the car.

A short time later, the officers found the stolen vehicle. As they approached the vehicle, the suspect rammed the officer’s car. During the pursuit, the suspect rammed a second police car and damaged six other cars.

The suspect would loose control of the car which would cause it to overturn.

No injures have been reported.