DC man arrested after police chase

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is in custody Tuesday after he stole a car and crashed into several other vehicles.

Demontre Satterwhite-Walker faces potential charges of motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, theft between $1500 and $25,000, rogue and vagabond charges, and multiple first-degree assault charges, as well as multiple traffic offenses.

Just before 4 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Leland Street and 46th street for a reported vehicle. The driver, who delivered food, said he left his vehicle running on the street. Police say that is when the suspect, Satterwhite-Walker, got into the car.

A short time later, the officers found the stolen vehicle. As they approached the vehicle, the suspect rammed the officer’s car. During the pursuit, the suspect rammed a second police car and damaged six other cars.

The suspect would loose control of the car which would cause it to overturn.

No injures have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories