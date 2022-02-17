DC has one the highest rate of kidney failure in the United States

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the National Institute of Health, the District of Columbia has the highest rate of kidney failure in the United States, and approximately 90 percent of people with kidney disease don’t know they have it.

According to the NIH, roughly 15 percent of the United States adults have some form of chronic kidney disease that’s 37 million Americans.

Kidney disease means your kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood the way they should. The NIH says People more at risk for chronic kidney disease are those with underlying diabetes and Hypertension.

If anyone falls in this category experts say it’s crucial to take the prescribed medication to prevent the progression of kidney disease.

According to the National Institute of Health, kidney disease is a “silent killer;” many people won’t know they have it until it is very far along, but if you pay attention there are a few tell tale signs.

” Loss of appetite, fatigue, or if someone is urinating more or less are signs of kidney failure, but it’s very important to get checked out if you have underlying diabetes or hypertension since those people are more susceptible,” said NIDDK Director Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P.

