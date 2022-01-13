DC Chamber of Commerce supports city-wide vaccination entry requirement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting this weekend, select indoor businesses will require proof of vaccination. The DC Chamber of Commerce announced they support Mayor Bowser’s order.

The DC Chamber of Commerce says the region’s economic vitality depends on businesses remaining open and this is the best way to ensure that. While the chamber supports these efforts, they also understand businesses are experiencing staff shortages so it may be difficult for them to implement this new mandate.

Some businesses are more supportive of the mandate because their staff was getting sick, creating additional stress.

“This is really with a purpose of protecting you, protecting all of you,” said Angela Franco, President & CEO, DC Chamber of Commerce. “The Mayor is doing everything she can to keep everyone safe with enough flexibility to keep businesses moving forward.”

The indoor mandate goes into effect this Saturday, Jan. 15.