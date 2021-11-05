Day Reporting Center working to reduce recidivism and transform lives

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Day Reporting Center held an open house to show people in the community how the center is helping to transform lives and ultimately reduce recidivism.

Doug Zimmerman, a participant in the Day Reporting Center program, is proud of the life he’s built.

“I would say my life is relaxed it’s not stressful I mean I have kids and a full-time job and owning my own business and a wife,” said Zimmerman.

He says he owes most of that to the day reporting center which helped him regain control over his life after struggling with alcohol and getting charged with a DUI.

“I think being here has like helped keep me I guess focused on staying sober and which has kind of made everything in my life a little better,” Zimmerman explained.

That’s what the center does. It works with people who have been convicted, charged with probation, or violated it after dealing with substance issues by offering phased life coaching to help them get out of the criminal system and back to living a healthy life.

“We do yoga, wellness, emotional literacy, job skills training…we’re here to focus on making sure that they don’t get another charge that they don’t get in trouble with the criminal justice system again,” said Meaghan Willis who is the new Program Director of the Day Reporting Center.

With a new director and more awareness in the community about what the program does, the Day Reporting Center is continuing to find more ways to help give people a second chance.

“I’m just so happy and so blessed to be where I am and it all started with the Day Reporting Center,” said Jennifer Custer who graduated from the Day Reporting Center.