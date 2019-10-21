Day of Giving: United Way of Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Washington County is gearing up for the Giving Tuesday Telethon, coming up in December.

Every donation will directly support seven local United Way chapters addressing each community’s most urgent needs in the areas of health, education, financial stability and basic needs. According to the Washington County chapter, the area’s most common needs include literacy & kindergarten readiness, the widespread opioid epidemic, and homelessness.

The President of the Washington County chapter, Guinn Rogers, says it’s an exciting program to be a part of.

“We are looking to develop greater community support, for United Way and all other programs that we work with. This is a great opportunity for us to be able to reach an audience that we don’t normally get to talk to,” Rogers said.

Rogers says they have a new theme for this year that gives opportunities to all residents in Washington County. “Be The One” is a program that gives people the chance to be more engaged and active in supporting their community. Rogers says this program will explore and showcase how just one person can make a difference.

“Be the one to volunteer, be the one to make a donation, they can be the one to support a particular location or something going on in the community that they believe is worth their effort,” Rogers said.

Ready to make a difference? Donate now by visiting our Telethon page. Every dollar has a direct path to make the greatest local impact.