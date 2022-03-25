CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Attorney General’s Office in Maryland has released dashcam footage of a fatal police chase in Charles County.

Earlier this month, Charles County police said they were responding to reports of a hit-and-run.

After speaking with witnesses, officers said they were able to find the driver who was responsible, but he led them on a chase down the road.

The truck lost control and 50-year-old Darell Byrd of Waldorf was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate this incident.