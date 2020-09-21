Dangerous algae concentrations found in Triadelphia Reservoir

BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — WSSC Water officials issued a water contact advisory for the Triadelphia Reservoir in eastern Montgomery County, due to high concentrations of algae.

The reservoir and surrounding areas are hot spots for walking, hiking, and water activities like kayaking and fishing. WSSC Water says there’s been a bloom of blue-green algae, which can have harmful effects on people and pets if you come into contact with it.

WSSC Water offered tips to stay safe while at the reservoir:

If you come into contact with the water while boating or fishing, it’s important to rinse off with drinking water immediately.

Don’t take your pets down to the waterfront or let them drink the water.

If you catch and plan to eat a fish from the reservoir, make sure you don’t eat the organs and wash off fillets before cooking.

The water in the reservoir is used as drinking water, but WSSC Water says customers don’t need to be worried about what’s coming out of their tap.

“We do about half a million water quality tests a year. So, we’re constantly monitoring, whether we have a situation like this or not. The drinking water is not impacted. In 102 years, we have never had a drinking water quality violation,” said Lyn Riggins of WSSC Water.

Riggins says the advisory will be lifted after two consecutive tests come back with safe levels.