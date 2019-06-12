Damascus football team to forfeit game following illegal practice

This is one of several scandals coming out of Damascus in recent months.

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Damascus High School’s athletics program is under scrutiny again after an investigation showed the football team had an illegal out of season practice in May. This is one of several headlines coming out of Damascus in recent months.

Parents were notified of the practice via email Tuesday night. As a result of the practice, both Varsity and JV teams will forfeit their first games next season.

Damascus students reacted to the news of the cancellation.

“I’m not mad, but I feel like it’s deserved that the game was cancelled. Yeah, like we did kind of break the rules. It does kinda suck though you know, with all the stuff that’s been happening,” said Connor Hickman, a DHS sophomore.

This comes months after the Damascus football program was placed on a probationary period following allegations of several locker room rapes.

“In October, that stuff, it happened, it was kinda crazy at the school for I’d say probably about a month,” Hickman said.

Following an investigation of the October 31 locker room incident, MCPS replaced the JV football staff, athletic director and principal in May.

“I think he’s good. I think he’s actually really nice,” said sophomore Samy Bouaichaoui of interim principal Kevin Yates.

WDVM spoke with DHS football players who said team members are unable to comment at this time. MCPS held a meeting for football players during lunch Wednesday to answer any questions about the penalties the team faces.