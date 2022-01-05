Dakota Durcho named Executive Secretary to Frederick County Forestry Board

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has appointed Maryland State Forester Dakota Durcho, as the executive secretary to the Frederick County Forestry Board.

With this new role, Durcho is responsible for ensuring Frederick County Maryland forests are taken care of.

His work includes the development of forest stewardship plans, tree farm and logging site inspections, tree plantings and educational outreach.

Durcho says there are many pressing challenges affecting Frederick County that threatens forests daily, but he plans to address all of these issues.

“My goal is to seamlessly continue the work initiated by the Board and to do my best to fill Mike Kay’s shoes” said Durcho. “It is an exciting time to be in forestry with many pressing challenges affecting Frederick County including invasive species management, changing weather patterns, and the need to increase tree canopy cover, particularly in urban areas. This will also require expanding educational outreach with the DNR and with the Forestry Board.”