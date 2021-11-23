D.C. records 200th homicide this year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Monday, Washington D.C. recorded its 200th homicide this year, a number the district hasn’t seen since 2003.

The latest murder occurred Monday when a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Southeast D.C.

According to D.C. Police Union, more than 400 officers have left the department since June 2020. The union blames this loss in officers and increase in crime on the council’s police reform that reduced funding.

In a statement, the union called on city leaders to expand resources. “We hope this tragic loss of life does not go unnoticed and D.C. Council Members reconsider police “reform” policies that do nothing to improve public safety,” the statement said.

The union also asked the council to look “next door” at Maryland, which has reversed course and decided to refund the police.