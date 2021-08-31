D.C. police searching for suspects in string of recent kidnappings

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — D.C. Police are actively searching for a group of suspects responsible for six armed kidnappings in one week.

Surveillance video here shows some of the suspects seen in stores in Northwest. Police say the group of men forced victims into a stolen vehicle, drove them to different ATMs, and forced them to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

The series of kidnappings all happened the same way by targeting victims at night and forcing them into vehicles. They all occurred after 10 at night.

Here is a list of areas of the most recent kidnappings in late August:

1300 block of Corcoran Street NW

5200 block of 14th Street NW

14th and Allison Street NW

1200 block of 10th Street NW

500 block of 13th Street NE

700 block of Kenyon Street NW

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Info can be submitted to the D.C. Police tip line by sending a text message to 50411