D.C. man facing numerous charges after stabbing in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — 55-year old Wayne Riley of Washington D.C., has been charged with the attempted second-degree murder of the owner and a customer of a 7-eleven convenience store located in Silver Spring.

On November 2, at approximately 8:17 pm detectives responded to the 7-eleven on 8101 Fenton Street. When detectives responded to the scene and began to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. They determined that just prior to the stabbing, the 7-Eleven store owner observed Riley attempting to open a door to a storage area where cigarettes were stored. The owner confronted Riley and recognized him as the same suspect who had stolen cigarettes from the storage room on October 24.

That’s when Riley who was holding a knife in his hands then began to stab the two victims. All were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be okay.

Riley is being held without bond and is also being charged with theft.