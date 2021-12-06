D.C. man behind bars after traffic stop leads to drug arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 32-year-old D.C. man is behind bars after officers with Montgomery County police found a ghost gun and thousands of dollars.

According to police, an officer observed Kennedy Del-Rosario-Bautista’s vehicle had safety equipment violations and realized Del-Rosario-Bautista was under the influence. During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana and noticed some in the passenger side of the car.

After a search, officers found more than $2,400, a handgun that was stolen out of North Carolina, a ghost gun with an extended magazine, drugs, weed and cocaine. Del-Rosario-Bautista is being held with no bond.

