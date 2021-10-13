D.C. man accused in armed carjacking found in possession of stolen dog

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A stolen car and a stolen dog landed a Washington, D.C. man behind bars and held without bond after police say he went on a spree of crimes across Montgomery County earlier this week.

Montgomery County police say 31-year-old Randolph Richardson, along with two other men, carjacked a woman at gunpoint, tackled her, and sped off in her Mercedes on Monday in Rockville. The next day, police found the car and arrested Richardson in Takoma Park.

Inside the car, officers found a handgun, but they also found a dog, who police say had been stolen from another Mercedes in Takoma Park.

Thankfully, officers were able to reunite the pup with its family. The owners say they had left the dog in the parked car for a few minutes as they ran into a restaurant, and when they came back out, the dog was gone.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects in the case.