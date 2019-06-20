Cyclists pedal to the medal during national competition

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County hosted this year’s USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships.

According to organizers, this is the second of a two-year contract with the county. About 400 cyclists are participating in this year’s races. The competition spans over Boonsboro, Clear Spring and Hagerstown.

“We have our time trial for the amateur national championship, it’s age-graded nationals for mainly our younger athletes and we’ll be racing 10 to 30 kilometers, they race one at a time and fastest rider wins,” said Chief of Racing and Events Chuck Hodge.

Events began June 20 and will conclude Sunday, June 23 according to organizers. Dan Spedden, president of the Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau noted that this race brings in a generous amount of revenue to the community.

“Last year the event generated about two and a half million dollars in economic impact over the four days so we’re very excited to have USA Cycling here,” Spedden said.

According to a press release, USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling in the United States and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross, and BMX.