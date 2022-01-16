Cyclist dies after being struck by garbage truck

GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (WDVM) — A 61-year-old woman has died after being struck by a garbage truck while riding her bike at an intersection in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police, Gaithersburg City Police, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the truck was making a right turn heading westbound from south Westland drive onto northbound south Frederick avenue while the cyclist was riding west across the northbound lanes of south Frederick avenue.

The truck then struck the cyclist on south Frederick avenue.

“The situation was handled correctly, and I’m certain that the investigation is an ongoing investigation,” Casandra Durham of the Montgomery County Police Department explained. “Once the investigation is concluded, then they will release further information. “

The cyclist was transported to Shady Grove Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.