Cybersecurity and protecting health officers is a concern managing omicron variant spread in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the security of the state’s health care infrastructure has been under attack

It goes back to the end of last year when there was a cybersecurity breach of the database tracking the infestation rate of the omicron variant, compromising metrics on vaccine distribution, hospitalization and the level of community spread. The Maryland General Assembly has been tracking efforts to secure the computer systems. Meanwhile, lawmakers are concerned about the growing number of threats to county and local health officials from those who object to public health mandates, and some in the legislature won’t stand for it.

Delegate Jay Jalisi (D – Baltimore County) said, “I passed a bill that made it into a felony to attack and assault a firefighter. I think the legislature in Annapolis this year should make this a similar crime .”

Meanwhile, some Maryland county health officers are calling on their jurisdictions to maintain their own databases on covid-related cases so they will not have to be reliant on the state’s compromised computer system.