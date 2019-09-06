Cyber officials warn users about getting proper Windows updates before January 2020

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you have Microsoft Windows 7 on your computer – you’ll need to get updates before January of 2020.

Computers that don’t have proper protection are susceptible to malware at any time. Microsoft announced that their version of “Windows 7” will no longer be protected or supported by January 14, of 2020.



“Microsoft will no longer create patches or security updates for the Windows operating system,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services.

Cybercriminals are capable of creating malware and viruses that will deteriorate computers with older versions of windows over time, giving them access to any information stored on that database.

“They’ll need to either upgrade their computer which is going to be right around $200 to buy just the upgrade, your only other option is to buy a new computer that has a new operating system on it,” Clark said.

According to cyber officials, 36% of computers are running Windows 7. Microsoft released a statement saying “If you continue to use Windows 7 after support has ended, your PC will still work, but it may become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.”

Consumers will eventually have to decide to purchase the new software or take a gamble with an unprotected computer. Cyber officials say after the given date, users should question how much time they have before they should start to be concerned.

“Truth is on average, 1.3 vulnerabilities are discovered every day for a windows computer, every day that goes by its one more vulnerability that’s out there that could affect your computer,” Clark said. Cyber officials urge consumers to purchase the newest version of windows, “Windows 10.”