Cyber Friday digs into how “Siri” works

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For anyone with a smartphone, you might use “talk to text’ or your phone may have “Siri.”

Siri is capable of giving verbal answers to questions, have you ever wondered about how these virtual assistants really work. Siri, along with other virtual assistants like Alexa or Cortona, work by two different technologies, speech recognition and natural language processing.

“Voice command a part to get the keywords off of it, it tries to determine the intent of what you are trying to ask it to do,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services.

Have you ever wondered when you use technology like “Siri” why ads that relate to your question pop up on your social media? It’s the same as when you surf the internet. You leave a cookie trail or a digital footprint. “In order for Siri to understand what you want it to do, it’s going to have to record what you say and it has to submit it to the server,” Clark said.

Apple products are popular. Siri is owned by Apple. When your questions are sent to the servers you don’t have to worry about any of your information being compromised.

“Apple doesn’t sell that information so they mask your identification when your data is uploaded to their server that it’s coming from you so that they don’t analyze it and resell it to other platforms,” Clark said. Using Siri is easy, all you have to do is hold down the home button or simply say ‘hey Siri”.