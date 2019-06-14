Cyber Friday and One Drive Scams

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — “Phishing” has been linked to 90% of data breaches. This is a tactic that cyber criminals use with emails, masking their intentions. There has been a spike in fake emails surrounding “Microsoft one drive.

“Email, Word, Excel, also one drive, its a storage place where you can put your business files or your personal files,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services. In this scam, an infected email is sent to someone that already has office 365 on their desktop.

Inside the email it asks the recipient to click on the link and go to a one drive cloud storage out of Microsoft to download a file. The email looks real because its actually coming from an actual office 365 account that’s already been hacked. “The original email is coming from a hacked account, so a cyber criminal has hacked into an Office 365 account and once they do that they have access to that persons one drive file cloud storage space,” Clark said.

Cyber criminals have endless ways to try and hack into your information. There is an appeal to this scam in particular. “They know that once they get into that account that when they send the email message from a valid account most of the people that receive it or a good percentage are going to trust it, Clark said. Up to 10% of Office 365 users have already received these emails and 86% of phishing attacks target people in the United States.