Cyber Friday and Bluetooth Bugs

Cyber criminals have the capability to turn this bug into a weapon

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you use your Bluetooth every day, there is a bug that cybercriminals can use to tap into your phone’s data.

Millions of devices are at risk of being hacked through the use of Bluetooth. Bluetooth is a wireless technology that can exchange data between fixed and mobile devices.

“Bluetooth bug that’s being referred to as nob that allows a hacker to insert themselves in a communication stream between two Bluetooth devices,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services.

Not only can a hacker read what is between the two devices, but they can also turn this bug into a weapon that is able to insert text messages, or some criminals go as far as to interject sound to physically harm you.

“Deafening level where it can hurt your eardrums turning your Bluetooth device into a weapon,” Clark said.

Bluetooth in modern devices can only travel up to 33 feet so hackers can only get their hands on your information within that distance.

“One of the things you can do is to make sure the devices that are Bluetooth enabled aren’t emitting a beacon letting the world know its there,” Clark said.

Cyber officials say this bug is more for people who use Bluetooth publicly, if you’re in your car it is less likely that this can affect your device.

“You have to have a device that’s able to talk in Bluetooth language and is also able to collect signals in the air coming towards it,” Clark said. Cyber officials say when you aren’t using Bluetooth to make sure you turn it off to keep your information safe.